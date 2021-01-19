Whether you have recently had surgery, or have an ongoing health condition that is causing chronic pain, UPMC is dedicated to helping you find comfort and relief through our comprehensive pain management services. Join Vwaire Orhurhu, MD, MPH, to discuss your options to alleviate pain, including many nonsurgical and minimally invasive procedures to treat pain precisely at the problematic site.
UPMC Presents: Age Well: Managing Pain Without Surgery
- UPMC Age Well
