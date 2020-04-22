ncpa media llc
Stuck at home? Losing your mind? Trying desperately to find something to watch?
 
Mark Mussina Jeff Everett and Chris Masse sit down at the NCPA Roundtable with Season 1 Episode 1, "Underrated Sports Movies."
 
See for yourself if these self-proclaimed "geniuses of cinema" have any idea what they're talking about.
 
 