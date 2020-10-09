It's Friday! Which means it's time for The Rewind. Check out this week's episode to catch up on the news you missed and make sure you've got plenty to talk about over Sunday brunch with the in-laws.
NorthcentralPa: NCPA Media presents: The Rewind, Oct. 9, 2020
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Pennsylvania's updated travel advisory list
-
Police release identity of gunshot victim in Williamsport
-
Family of 4 held at gunpoint: Williamsport City Police
-
'Weapon of mass destruction' seized from Loyalsock Township home: PSP Montoursville
-
Cocaine, LSD, mushrooms, meth seized from Jersey Shore man's backpack: PSP Montoursville
-
Larger-than-life Trump sign vandalized in Lycoming County
-
Williamsport man accused of running naked down Memorial Avenue
-
Williamsport man charged with failure to register as a sex offender
-
'High as hell,' Williamsport man steals wallet, laptop, and a Coke from the fridge
-
Trout Run man charged with ethnic intimidation
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.