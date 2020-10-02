Now look back at it! Check out this week's, The Rewind, for a quick catch-up of the past week's top stories.
NorthcentralPa: NCPA Media presents: The Rewind, Oct. 2, 2020
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Montoursville man accused of indecent assault of minors during alleged 'tickle parties'
-
Muncy man allegedly shoved man for not wearing a mask: PSP
-
Woman allegedly high on heroin passed out behind the wheel with infant in car: PSP
-
Williamsport man flees scene of accident with drugs in car
-
Sunbather arrested for open lewdness: Muncy PD
-
Bucknell student files lawsuit against fraternity, university for brutal hazing incident
-
Man arrested for DUI twice in one day, leads police on high-speed chase
-
High-speed chase turns fatal when motorcyclist hits tree
-
Marijuana plants found in Hughesville home: PSP Montoursville
-
They ‘blew us away’: SHOP-VAC employees angry over plant closing, lost jobs
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.