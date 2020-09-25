Political leaders–fighting to secure power. Militias and violence in the streets. An uncertain future. Those phrases describe life in the United States during the years of the American Revolution, but they're also applicable to life in the U.S. today. Is history repeating itself? To find out, we spoke Dr. Chris Pearl, an Associate Professor of American History at Lycoming College.
NCPA Presents: Making a Revolution: Then and Now - With Dr. Pearl
