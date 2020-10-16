Too tired to get caught up on this week's news? We've got you covered. Sit back, chillax, and check out The Rewind for this week's local headlines and happenings.
MOST POPULAR
Baby bitten by dog, life-flighted to Geisinger
Pa.'s updated travel advisory list now includes over half the U.S.
Third Party Candidates offer to debate Trump or Biden, virtually or in person
Williamsport police led on lengthy pursuit of chicken, take bird into custody
Large bear killed in vehicle accident in Wellsboro
Woman shot dead in Williamsport Thursday night
Montgomery man charged with sexual abuse of children
Hughesville man charged for allegedly strangling woman, attempting to burn home
Williamsport man charged with felony strangulation
Crack cocaine seized from Williamsport boarding house: NEU
