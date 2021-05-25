Local Police Chief Retires! Full Day of Fasting! Tuesday Trivia! Mark and Jeff are back with the prize wheel brought to you by Weis Markets!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - May 25, 2021
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Brown Stone Front Cake
-
Pennsylvania SPCA removed 188 animals from a Berwick residence
-
Williamsport man charged after gun purchase attempt
-
Teen allegedly brought gun to school in Lycoming County
-
Antes Fort man sentenced again for failing to register as a sex offender
-
Woman found dead in hot tub identified: Montour County Coroner
-
Employee shortages continue to impact local businesses
-
Shots fired on 700 block of West Fourth St.; police investigating
-
Basket raffle and yard sale to benefit Lycoming County high school senior
-
Man allegedly beats woman with log, charged with attempted murder
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.