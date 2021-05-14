Local closings & employment shortages! Bucknell makes vaccination mandatory! Bloomsburg bans frats & sororities! Join Mark & Jeff for a local rendition of The Midday Show, with the prize wheel brought to you by Weis Markets!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - May 14, 2021
- Updated
