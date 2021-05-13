Is Wendy Bell done!? The Ellen Show finished!? Bitcoin on the way down! Gas on the way up! And picking your dad over Duke!? Mark and Jeff talk about some of the turmoil happening this week while spinning the prize wheel with Weis Markets!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - May 13, 2021
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
