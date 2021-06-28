Midday Show Graphic (1).png

It's Monday morning with the Midday Show! Join Mark & Jeff as they talk about the Tour de France crash, The "Best" Way to go viral in 2021, & modern homes and marriages...


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!