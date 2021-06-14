Trump turns 75! What does it mean to be a former president!? OnlyFans makes its way into school districts! Mark & Jeff spin the prize wheel to get your week started!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - June 14, 2021
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Upcoming publication commemorates a statue in Wellsboro and the poem that inspired it
-
Drug investigations lead to a string of arrests in Lycoming County
-
Man charged with allegedly possessing more than 8 ounces of marijuana in to sell in Muncy
-
Second motion to revoke bail successful; Attorney Matthew Ziegler returns to jail
-
Three Snydertown residents are dead after police say a suspect broke into their home
-
Commissioners request books be removed from Pride display at the James V. Brown Library
-
Troopers said suspect took a gun with him to ‘kill the victim if he needed to’ in triple homicide
-
Three Williamsport residents were charged with felonies in connection to the sale of crack cocaine
-
Woman allegedly causes $7,000 damage to cars parked in tavern parking lot
-
Bradford county residents asked to shelter in place as manhunt continues