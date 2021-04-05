Jeff & Mark are back with the prize wheel to talk about the Final Four, a misidentification on social media, Kurt Cobain's death, and what was trending after this weekend!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - April 5, 2021
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Mansfield Borough Police officer suspended after making offensive comments live on TikTok
-
Arrest of officer's wife sparks rift between 2 Northumberland County police departments
-
Vigilantes in Lycoming County pursue alleged child predators
-
Sale of Lycoming Bakery to new owner in progress, hopes to reopen next week
-
Bail denied for Trout Run man accused of shooting at troopers
-
Clinton County DA: Lock Haven fugitive captured in Kentucky mountain cabin
-
Update: Route 15 now open both directions in Gregg Township, Lycoming County
-
Williamsport man charged with felony strangulation
-
Shots fired at officers in Cogan House Twp. led to stand-off; one man arrested
-
The grass definitely looks greener in Williamsport’s new medical marijuana dispensary
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.