Mark & Jeff talk about yesterday's standoff outside of Williamsport, Good Friday, the future role of vaccination cards, and the current coaching carousel in college basketball!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - April 2, 2021
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
