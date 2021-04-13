Jeff & Mark do some math on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being paused, talk about Beane's fantastic save on American Idol last night, and try to tackle another round of Quzzio with Jon Mackey after the prize wheel!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - April 13, 2021
