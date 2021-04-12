Jeff & Mark are back with the prize wheel to talk about Beane's showing on American Idol, Alize Johnson's new contract with the Brooklyn Nets, a McDonald's with a 'sign' of the times, and much much more from this past weekend!
NCPA Media Presents: The Midday Show - April 12, 2021
NCPA Media
-
- Updated
