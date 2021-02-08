Trisha Rae Stahl left the Williamsport area 23 years ago, but has never forgotten about her hometown. Stahl, who has had roles on the television shows Glee and Criminal Minds, is now giving back to the youth in the community by offering Zoom workshops to ages 5 to 20 in Lycoming County and surrounding areas in north central Pennsylvania. There's still time to register for the February 15th workshops! email TRSENTERTAINMENT@aol.com and put “Workshop” in the subject line. Individuals can still register on the website trisharaestahl.com from Feb. 1 to 14.