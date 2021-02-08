Trisha Rae Stahl left the Williamsport area 23 years ago, but has never forgotten about her hometown. Stahl, who has had roles on the television shows Glee and Criminal Minds, is now giving back to the youth in the community by offering Zoom workshops to ages 5 to 20 in Lycoming County and surrounding areas in north central Pennsylvania. There's still time to register for the February 15th workshops! email TRSENTERTAINMENT@aol.com and put “Workshop” in the subject line. Individuals can still register on the website trisharaestahl.com from Feb. 1 to 14.
NCPA Media Presents: Hometown actress Trisha Rae Stahl gives back to her community with Zoom workshops
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Williamsport men accused of hunting squirrels under the influence of marijuana
-
List of Lycoming County businesses that received COVID funds
-
Police respond to glittery incident in Union County
-
Charges filed against Williamsport man who allegedly forged checks and cashed them
-
Williamsport man accused of two separate drug deals with undercover officer
-
Two Lycoming county individuals charged with breaking into U.S. Capitol
-
Selinsgrove man charged with rape: Selinsgrove PSP
-
Man cited for stealing chips, grabbing woman by the neck at Loyalsock Sheetz
-
Selinsgrove State Police looking for two alleged scammers
-
Judge to deliberate 72 hours before deciding on ex-officer's criminal charges
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.