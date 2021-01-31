A church has stood in South Williamsport for 113 years, and for the past 66 years the structure has served the Seventh Day Adventist congregation who worship there. But progress continues, and the mission has outgrown the building. Soon, a new building will overlook the Susquehanna at the foot of the Market Street Bridge, but not without reverence for what was.
NCPA Media Presents: Adventist Church: Remembers the Past and Speaks to the Future
