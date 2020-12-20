One of the joys of the season is viewing all of the spectacular Christmas lights. Please enjoy part 2 of our NCPA Christmas Light Tour.
See the video here:
Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Occasional snow showers. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 3:34 pm
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily local newsletter? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.