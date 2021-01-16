The COVID-19 vaccine is a flicker of hope for a nation on edge. Dr. Dalal, director of Infectious Disease at UPMC gives a realistic look at the current COVID-19 picture in our own community, and offers an update on the vaccine. Tune in for a brief Q&A on the vaccine, and share your questions with us
NCPA Media Presents: A discussion with UPMCs Dr. Dalal - Jan 18, 2021
- NCPA Media
-
- Updated
MOST POPULAR
-
Wellsboro family fined $7,000 for keeping chickens and ducks
-
Williamsport mother accused of killing baby, stabbing child's father; apprehended after car chase
-
Watsontown man charged with sexual assault of minor at Walmart parking lot
-
‘I’ll be right back’: Local boy now missing over 30 days; family searches for answers
-
Coroner Kiessling: autopsy completed on Williamsport 5 month old
-
Cold blast to pave the way for Eastern Seaboard snow through mid-January
-
Kevin Coolidge tells the true story of Rebecca the White House Raccoon in new children's book
-
Woman allegedly crashes vehicle with child inside while high on drugs: Buffalo Valley PD
-
Couple charged with allegedly under-ringing $1,636 of items at store: PSP Milton
-
Crash closes Route 15 NB ramp in Williamsport, Lycoming County
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.