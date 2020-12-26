No parent wants to hear their son gasping for air on the phone from a hospital bed. For Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare, that was all he could do while his son spent 17 days in the hospital with COVID-19. Luckily, both Mussare and his son survived their battles with COVID-19. In this exclusive interview, Commissioner Mussare discusses his experience with COVID-19 and Dr. David Lopatofsky, Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Susquehanna, lends his medical expertise to elaborate on the virus.
NCPA Exclusive: Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare shares his experience with COVID-19
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news.
