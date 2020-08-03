NCPA Docs - Dr Demay

An "internal nudge," prompted local pediatrician Dr. Joseph DeMay to order additional tests on a newborn baby who appeared healthy. It turns out, had he not ordered those tests, the baby would have died that night. That nudge was "definitely God,” and that experience triggered in the doctor a desire to explore in writing what he called the "interplay of faith and healing." Now he's a published author.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.