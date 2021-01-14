UPMC Susquehanna’s new police department is a valuable addition to the city, according to Williamsport Bureau of Police Chief Damon Hagan.

“We believe that it will greatly enhance operations,” Hagan said, adding that armed incidents and shootings often will end at the hospital. This often may turn into a volatile situation when shooting victims and families alike show up in the Emergency Room.

“The presence of an armed security force will greatly enhance the safety during those incidents,” he said.

The new police department will be an independent entity within the City and while plans still are preliminary, Hagan is optimistic about the venture.

The UPMC officers will attend and complete formal law enforcement training, and they will maintain municipal police officer standards, according to UPMC.

The new police force will handle minor disturbances in the hospital campus and its arrest powers...

Read the rest of the story here at On the PULSE News.