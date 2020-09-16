Williamsport, Pa. – Hidden away in the rolling hills near Rose Valley Lake, the Pennsylvania Trials Riders have been coming to the Logue Farm on Logue Hill Road for 51 years.

Two courses are set up with various difficulties, the highest being pro.

Riders come from across the country to compete in these District 6 challenges.

It’s a family-friendly event, according to Chris Logue, vice-president of the Pennsylvania Trials Riders. Logue hosts the trials each year, offering diverse tracks up a ravine and through the woods around his farm.

The objective for the riders is to make it through the course without putting their feet down. Each time a foot goes down, a point is lost.

The riders point’s are tallied up from trial to trial until the championship.

