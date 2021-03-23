EDITORS NOTE: On the PULSE used some anonymous sources for this article. We chose to do this because the inmates and staff who spoke with us feared repercussions if they spoke publicly. Other staff members refused to even speak anonymously for fear of losing their jobs.

Williamsport, Pa. – After 10 months of successfully preventing the COVID-19 virus from penetrating the walls of the Lycoming County Prison, positive cases began surging through the facility in late January.

The prison recorded 107 positive cases as of March 18, but officials say there are currently no active cases.

Despite the dip back to what Warden Brad Shoemaker called a “more normal routine,” allegations from inmates and some prison staff claim that poor planning and inadequate quarantine procedures left those inside the prison walls vulnerable to exposure.

“The whole prison had it,” said Brian Lee, who was released from the county prison in early March. “They just didn’t really care … they never separated us. Everyone stayed on (the) block together.”

During the peak of the outbreak, the prison housed roughly 200 males and 21 females within the prison, according to prison records. The pre-release center housed an average of 24 males and four females.

Prison lockdown

At a March 12 Prison Board meeting, Shoemaker outlined the prison’s efforts to quell the surge within the building.

“We initiated quarantine,” Shoemaker said, adding that the prison enhanced cleaning protocols, changed its food service procedure and met with medical personnel to “discuss how to address an outbreak in the jail setting.”

In a later statement to On the PULSE, Shoemaker said the prison “instituted many mitigation measures to keep COVID out of the prison, understanding the influx and release of inmates on a daily basis.”

A female inmate who asked to remain anonymous said she tested positive for COVID-19 toward the end of January.

“If you tested positive, they didn’t really do anything different,” she said. “They didn’t really move people off the block.”

The lockdown required inmates to stay in their cells for 23 hours of the day...

