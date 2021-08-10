Washington, D.C. - The Biden administration openly has been floating the idea of a mandatory directive requiring all U.S. military personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a memo obtained by the Associated Press, it mentions the deadline could be pushed up if the Federal Drug Administration ultimately gives final approval for the vaccine.

The Pentagon would need a special waiver from the Biden administration to enforce vaccination, should the FDA not fully approve the vaccine in time for the Sept. 15 deadline initially set by the Department of Defense.

The memo went out Monday.

“I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the memo to troops, urging troops now to prepare for the inevitable.

“I will not hesitate to act sooner, or recommend a different course to the President, if l feel the need to do so," Austin's memo stated.

The memo from the defense secretary advised that military operations will have the next several weeks to prepare, then determine the number of vaccines they will require, and how best the mandate from the Pentagon may best be executed.

The Pentagon said any large outbreak of the virus in the military could affect the U.S.'s ability to defend itself, should any national security crisis arise.

Austin’s memo also said that in the meantime, the Pentagon will comply with Biden’s order for additional restrictions on any federal personnel who have not been vaccinated. Those restrictions will include wearing masks, social distancing and travel limits.

According to the Pentagon, more than 1 million troops are fully vaccinated and another 237,000 have received one shot.

The Navy said that more than 74% of all active duty and reserve sailors have been vaccinated with one shot. The Air Force,however, said more than 65% of their active duty, plus 60% reserve forces, are at least partially vaccinated, and the number for the Army - the largest military service - seems closer to 50%.

Military officials have said the pace of vaccines has been growing across the force, with some units seeing nearly 100% of their members vaccinated. But the totals stop dramatically, specifically among the National Guard and Reserve, which are more tedious to keep track of.

Some unvaccinated service members have suggested they’d get the shot once it’s required, but others are flatly opposed. Military officials have said that once the vaccine is mandated, a refusal could constitute failure to obey an order, and may be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Army guidance, for example, includes counseling soldiers to ensure they understand the purpose of the vaccine and the threat the disease poses. The Army also notes that if a soldier “fails to comply with a lawful order to receive a mandatory vaccine, and does not have an approved exemption, a commander may take appropriate disciplinary action.”

Military service officials have said they don’t collect data on the number of troops who have refused other mandated vaccines, such as anthrax, hepatitis, chicken pox or flu shots over the past decade or more. And they weren’t able to provide details on the punishments any service members received as a result of the refusal.

Officials said they believe the number of troops refusing other mandated vaccines is small. And the discipline could vary.

Service members may seek an exemption from the vaccine process, which may be either permanent, or temporary.

Those reasons include health issues, religious beliefs, etc. As examples, anyone who has had a severe or adverse reaction to the vaccine may be exempt. Those who are pregnant or have other conditions can postpone a shot.

Some have said those who have already had COVID-19, and have antibodies, are immune, and should not have to get the shot. It is still unclear how the Pentagon plans to act on these type of inquiries.

According to officials in the defense department, senior military leaders have expressed support for mandatory vaccination, saying it will help keep the force healthy.

Navy officials said there have been more than 123 hospitalizations “in a similarly sized group of unvaccinated sailors and Marines.” It said fewer than 3% of its immunized troops have tested positive for COVID-19.

Other military departments were unable to provide similar data at time of publication.