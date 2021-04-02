Lycoming County, Pa. – Will a coalition of community members help ex-offenders reenter the community and find jobs?

After over four years of inactivity, the Lycoming County Reentry Coalition has been reinstated through a contract between the county and the The GEO Group. In addition to the coalition, the contract includes a reentry coordinator, Samantha Koch, who works directly with inmates in the prison before they are released.

Comprised of local business, program leaders, members of the court system, elected officials and ex-offenders, the reinstated coalition’s goal is to create a path forward for justice-involved individuals to reenter the community and remain offense free.

“We were going in the wrong direction for a long time,” said Commissioner Scott Metzger during the coalition’s first meeting Friday afternoon. Prior to the implementation of reentry strategies and programming the county prison’s overcrowding numbers were skyrocketing and costing the county an additional $1 million each year, according to Metzger.

After an initial round of meetings in 2016, which resulted in the county hiring it’s first reentry coordinator, the coalition meetings came to a standstill...

