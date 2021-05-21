Susquehanna University will be welcoming Sudip Bose, M.D., as the campus welcomes approximately 300 graduates from the class of 2020 back to campus for graduation ceremonies.

Bose is a decorated Army veteran and emergency medicine physician, professor and entrepreneur.

Bose was recognized as a CNN Hero for serving as the U.S. physician who treated former Iraq President Saddam Hussein after his capture. He served in the military for 12 years. His 15-month deployment to Iraq was one of the longest continuous combat tours by a military physician since World War II, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star.

In 2014, Bose founded The Battle Continues, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans fight health battles beyond combat.

Currently, Bose splits his time as a practicing emergency physician at the Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, Texas, and teaching as a clinical professor at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the University of Illinois College of Medicine.

The ceremony will be Sat., May 22 at 10 a.m. in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House at Susquehanna University. The event will also be livestreamed here.