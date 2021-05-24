Harrisburg, Pa. - At a state house committee hearing, Jennifer Berrier, acting secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, announced the state will again be requiring unemployment benefit recipients to begin actively looking for work, effective July 18.

This would mean those on the program would have to be seeking employment the week of July 18.

Almost 750,000 Pennsylvanian's are receiving jobless benefits through either a state or federal program, according to the Department of Labor and Industry.

The requirement will affect all unemployment programs, including unemployment compensation extension; Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation; and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the department said.