46 restaurants in Pennsylvania got lucky when the department of health announced they will be dropping the lawsuits placed on them on Dec. 3, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021 in retaliation for them defying the restrictions placed on them by the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit in question was asking for any income made by these restaurants because of “punitive damages for the willful and wanton violation of the orders.”

Petition to drop the suits mentioned a “decline in new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 as well as continued increase in vaccinations” as their reasoning for dropping the suit on Friday.

“Additionally, the majority of respondents have come into compliance with the Secretary’s orders,” read the petition filed by Mary Abbegael Giunta, deputy general counsel with the Office of General Counsel, who recently took over the cases initially filed by the Attorney General’s office.