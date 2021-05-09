Providing high-quality, consistent internet presents a problem for rural communities across the nation and residents in parts of Lycoming County are among those who suffer spotty or zero coverage.

It’s certainly not a new issue – Three years ago, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf created the Pennsylvania Broadband Incentive Program, which provided up to $35 million in financial incentives to entities interested in expanding rural access to broadband internet.

A brief primer

Broadband is another name for high-speed internet, which is defined as having a minimum download speed of 25 megabits per second (Mbps) and a minimum upload speed of 3 Mbps, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Downloading refers to receiving data, while uploading means sending data.

High-speed internet, or broadband, can be delivered to a structure by four methods — cable, DSL, fiber and satellite.

Prior to broadband, most households accessed the internet via a dial-up connection that utilized telephone lines. Dial-up provided a speed of about 0.056 Mbps.

Cable internet uses a coaxial cable, which also provides cable TV to a home, and can reach speeds of 500 Mbps, but that depends on which plan a subscriber purchases. The bandwidth, or amount of data capable of being transmitted at one time, is shared among all subscribers, which can result in slower speeds when more people are using it.

DSL stands for digital subscriber line and it also uses phone lines. DSL speeds can range from 5 to 35 Mbps, and this method tends to be the most widely available option in rural areas.

Fiber is far less common in sparsely populated areas. It uses fiber optic cables to transmit the data and, depending on the area, download speeds can reach 1,000 Mbps. According to BroadbandNow.com, about 44% of Pennsylvanians have access to this internet service option, with the best coverage in the southeastern and west-central parts of the state.

Quad-county expansion

In March 2020, Lycoming, Union, Clinton and Northumberland counties collaborated to partner with local internet providers and state and federal programs to get $2.5 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. Additional matching funds and loans mean each county will receive about $1.9 million.

Back In 2018, Wolf’s goal was to ensure “every Pennsylvanian has access to high-speed internet by 2022.”

Will that happen?

Scott Kramer, principal IT specialist, and Mike Fisher, assistant executive director, both with SEDA-Council of Governments, which is organizing the multi-county effort, are optimistic.

But another internet provider is investigating the possibility of moving into the rural valleys and wooded areas of Lycoming County, and its potential to provide download speeds of 150 Mbps – to start – is attracting quite a following.

Starlink

At his home in Mill Creek Township, business owner Matt Henderson is more than three months into using a beta program of Starlink, a satellite internet service developed by SpaceX.

“My house is in a valley outside of Montoursville. It’s geographically challenged,” Henderson said. “We have woods all around us and mountains to the north and south. We have no access to...

