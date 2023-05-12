Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive over $1 billion from a settlement to resolve claims against opioid companies, but the government officials in charge of spending and overseeing that money, as well as advocates, are divided on how to use it.

The funding can be applied to medical treatment, recovery support, media campaigns, and other efforts, and as some money has arrived, local leaders are preparing to use that latitude to tailor their portion to their needs.

Some of these officials want to spend the funds on law enforcement, an approach that some harm reduction and public health advocates argue might crowd out other treatment priorities.

To get you up to speed on these ongoing conversations and how they might shape how money from other opioid cases is spent, Spotlight PA and WESA are hosting a free event on the issue.

Join the newsrooms Thursday, May 25, at 6 pm ET for a panel discussion on the policing versus treatment debate, who oversees the settlement funding, and how Pennsylvania’s spending plans compare to other states’.

Our panelists will include:

Ed Mahon , investigative reporter, Spotlight PA

, investigative reporter, Spotlight PA Kate Giammarise , social services reporter, WESA

, social services reporter, WESA Jordan Scott , regional field organizer, PA Harm Reduction Network

, regional field organizer, PA Harm Reduction Network Aneri Pattani , senior correspondent, KFF Health News

, senior correspondent, KFF Health News Other panelists to be announced

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org.

» Spotlight PA’s events operate on a “pay-what-you-can” honor system. If you value this public-service event, pay it forward and contribute any amount to Spotlight PA now so we can keep our programming free for everyone: spotlightpa.org/donate.

