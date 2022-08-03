Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

To further our commitment to using public service journalism to connect and inform communities across Pennsylvania, this summer Spotlight PA launched a regional bureau in State College.

Our team of four covers northcentral Pennsylvania, focusing on local government accountability, issues that affect rural communities, and Penn State, one of the state’s largest and most influential institutions.

The bureau already has published a range of stories, from a report on salary data in Centre County to an investigation of water contamination in Benner Township. We also have launched a weekly newsletter, Talk of the Town, that rounds up our coverage, highlights other local reporting, and showcases north-central Pennsylvania’s many communities.

We spent more than a year building the bureau, and part of that work included attending community events, meeting with officials and community members, and coordinating with other newsrooms in the region. We see this event as a continuation of those conversations. We are excited to introduce you to our team and tell you more about our mission to provide high-quality journalism to the region.

Join us Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. on Zoom to meet the staff of our new bureau, get a behind-the-scenes look at our coverage, and tell us how we can best understand and represent the communities of the region.

Our panelists are:

Sarah Rafacz , State College editor

, State College editor Ashad Hajela , rural affairs reporter

, rural affairs reporter Wyatt Massey , Penn State investigative reporter

, Penn State investigative reporter Min Xian, local accountability reporter

RSVP here and send questions about the team and the bureau’s mission to events@spotlightpa.org. We will also answer questions live during the event.

