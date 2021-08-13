Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise across the country, driven by the new delta variant. Nearly all of Pennsylvania’s recent deaths and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, according to Acting Health Secretary Allison Beam.

As a result, the state is launching initiatives to urge Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated, but Gov. Tom Wolf has so far said he will not put in place new restrictions or mandates.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 at noon, join Spotlight PA for a free Q&A on Pennsylvania’s response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and what you need to know going into the fall.

Our panelists include:

Jamie Martines, investigative reporter for Spotlight PA

Sen. Art Haywood, state senator for parts of Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties

Others to be announced

