Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania voters did not have equal opportunities to cast or correct their ballots during the November 2022 election, according to a Spotlight PA and Votebeat analysis.

As part of a review of all 67 counties’ election policies, the news organizations found that some voters had the opportunity to fix mail ballots with technical errors while others did not. The disparity disenfranchised hundreds of people.

In Pennsylvania, the governor and legislature broadly set election rules, but county officials also make important decisions like whether or not to offer drop boxes. These different decisions result in a patchwork of election policies across the state.

To unpack these disparities, Spotlight PA is hosting a free panel on Pennsylvania’s unequal election policies and how they impact voters.

Join us and a panel of election experts on Thursday, March 30 from 6-7 p.m. EST for a free discussion on unequal voting policies in the state and possible solutions.

Our panelists include:

Kate Huangpu , government reporter, Spotlight PA

, government reporter, Spotlight PA Carter Walker , reporter, Votebeat

, reporter, Votebeat Jonathan Marks , deputy secretary for elections and commissions, Pennsylvania Department of State

, deputy secretary for elections and commissions, Pennsylvania Department of State Khalif Ali , executive director, Common Cause Pennsylvania

, executive director, Common Cause Pennsylvania Lisa Schaefer, executive director, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

