The results of the May 16 primary will determine which Democratic and Republican nominees face off for a seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court in November.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court receives relatively few cases each year, but its rulings have a major impact on political and cultural issues — think election disputes, mask mandates, reproductive rights, and more.

To further examine the court’s role in Pa. politics and policy and the candidates looking to fill a potentially pivotal vacancy, Spotlight PA is hosting a free, virtual panel discussion with experts from the New Pennsylvania Project, Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, and members of our government team.

They’ll also discuss why all the judicial races on your 2023 ballot matter.

Join us Thursday, April 13, from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom for everything you need to know before primary Election Day.

Our panelists include:

Katie Meyer , government editor and reporter for Spotlight PA

, government editor and reporter for Spotlight PA Kate Huangpu , government reporter for Spotlight PA

, government reporter for Spotlight PA Kadida Kenner , founder and CEO of New Pennsylvania Project

, founder and CEO of New Pennsylvania Project Deborah Gross, president and CEO of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts

RSVP for free here. Submit your questions in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

