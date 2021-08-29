Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Thousands of Pennsylvanians are dealing with alcohol or drug addiction, and they often turn to licensed treatment facilities for help.

But a recent Spotlight PA/KHN investigation found the Pennsylvania department tasked with oversight of these providers allowed some to continue operating despite harm to patients. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs lacks resources and regulatory power and uses a flawed oversight system that does little to ensure effective care, the investigation revealed.

At the same time, the department is struggling to implement regulations to oversee unlicensed recovery houses where people with addiction stay. In some cases, operators have exploited residents, providing few rules and little support, and putting people at greater risk of using drugs.

On Thursday, Sept. 9 at noon join Spotlight PA’s Ed Mahon and KHN correspondent Aneri Pattani for a free panel on how Pennsylvania can keep people with addiction safe as they pursue recovery. Other panelists will be announced.

