Three special elections in Allegheny County on Feb. 7 will determine which party holds the majority in the divided Pennsylvania House, which has been deadlocked since the start of the latest session.

Special elections occur when someone in public office can no longer serve, which can be due to a death, resignation, or removal from office. They ensure voters remain represented despite a vacancy. However, voter turnout tends to plummet for special elections, a trend that has caused some lawmakers to question how they are scheduled and organized.

For our first “How Harrisburg Works” event, Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso will speak about the issue with Democratic state Rep. Chris Rabb, who proposed a bill to add new requirements to the special elections nomination process.

Join us Thursday, Feb. 9 from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom for a free panel on how special elections work, the results, and why they matter. RSVP for free here.

“How Harrisburg Works” is Spotlight PA’s ongoing series on the Capitol’s inner workings, and this event is the first in a quarterly series to explain how the legislature works (or doesn’t) and how you can get involved.

Have a question about how special elections work? Submit them in advance to events@spotlightpa.org

