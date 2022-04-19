Five candidates running in Pennsylvania’s primary election for the Republican gubernatorial nomination will gather tonight at Gettysburg College for a debate hosted by Spotlight PA and its founding members.

Candidates Jake Corman, Joe Gale, Charlie Gerow, Melissa Hart, and Nche Zama are scheduled to appear. The debate will be moderated by Scott LaMar, host of WITF’s “Smart Talk,” with questions posed by PennLive’s Ivey DeJesus and WITF’s Scott Blanchard.

Nine people are running for the GOP nomination. Four campaigns initially required a Republican moderator and other criteria rejected by the nonpartisan sponsors to preserve the credibility of the event. The Corman campaign later requested to join with no preconditions.

The 90-minute debate is not open to the public, but you can watch it for free starting at 7 p.m. at the following links:

