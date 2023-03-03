Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Harrisburg, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker accused of sexual harassment says he won’t resign from office but will seek additional treatment for an unnamed “illness.”

In a letter to Pennsylvania House Democratic leadership, state Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) said he is “very mindful of and saddened by the sensitive and disturbing allegations against me.”

“I will not let myself be a distraction to the important work of this institution. Therefore, I resign my position on the Judiciary Committee effective immediately,” Zabel wrote. “I also will not accept any other committee assignments at this time so that I can better focus on my family, my treatment, and my recovery.”

Zabel said he has an illness that has “caused some behavior that I regret.” He said he is already receiving outpatient treatment and will seek “intensive” inpatient treatment.

In January, Andi Perez, a lobbyist for Service Employees International Union 32BJ, said an unnamed lawmaker harassed her while they discussed a bill outside of the Capitol building. On Wednesday, Perez identified the lawmaker as Zabel in an interview with Spotlight PA, and said the incident took place in 2019.

Perez also told Spotlight PA that she reported the incident to state House Democratic leadership the day after it occurred, but she declined to say how they responded.

At least two other women have also accused Zabel of inappropriate behavior.

This story will be updated.

