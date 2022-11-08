Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Welcome to Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania.

Today, seven Spotlight PA reporters — in collaboration with our partners from Votebeat and students from the News Lab @ Penn State University — are monitoring voting across the state and will keep you updated with the latest news and developments as they happen.

We’re following the voting process, any reports of voter intimidation, the counting of mail and in-person ballots, legal challenges, and everything else you need to know as Pennsylvania works toward finalizing its election results. See something we need to know about? Use the form below:

Philly commissioners vote to reinstate poll book reconciliation, delaying results

7:27 a.m.

“Philadelphia officials voted Tuesday morning to reinstate a process that can catch possible double votes from being counted — and will also slow down their ability to report midterm election results over the next week.

If Pennsylvania’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race is as close as expected, a wait for results out of the state’s largest city is sure to shine a national spotlight on Philadelphia, similar to after the 2020 presidential election.” — Jonathan Lai and Jeremy Roebuck, The Inquirer



Shapiro continues to outraise Mastriano in final days of election

7:20 a.m.

In the waning days of the race for Pennsylvania’s top job, Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano have crisscrossed the state to rally supporters and win over undecided voters.

To bolster those efforts, the gubernatorial nominees have collectively raised millions of dollars in eleventh-hour campaign donations to help get their message out.

The candidates reported the donations in campaign finance reports filed daily over the past two weeks, chronicling a trail of last-minute donations.

As he has throughout the campaign, Shapiro has far outraised Mastriano, raking in roughly $2.4 million between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7, to Mastriano’s $475,000, records show.

Shapiro’s biggest donors continue to be political action committees run by national Democratic groups, as well as public and private unions. More than $440,000, for instance, came from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent heavily in Pennsylvania to elect a Democrat in another marquee race: that for U.S. Senate.

Shapiro also received $200,000 from Jeffrey Lurie, who owns the Philadelphia Eagles, and $250,000 from billionaire Thomas Hagen, the board chair of Erie Indemnity Company.

In all, Shapiro has raised an eye-popping $65.2 million since the start of 2021 and spent a record $62.2 million. Compare that to Mastriano, who has raised $6.9 million in that same time frame and spent $5.8 million.

The two men have run vastly different campaigns. Shapiro has inundated the airwaves with campaign ads, while Mastriano has largely appealed to a loyal base, unable to front the cash to keep pace in ad spending.

Among Mastriano’s largest donors over the past two weeks: the political action committee affiliated with former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, which contributed $50,000. The PAC run by Mastriano’s running mate, GOP state Rep. Carrie DelRosso, also donated $50,000. —Angela Couloumbis, Spotlight PA



The polls are open

7 a.m.

Polls across Pennsylvania opened at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.

Here’s more of what you need to know to vote today. — Sarah Anne Hughes, Spotlight PA

‘What do I need to bring with me to vote?’

3 a.m.

If this is your first time voting or your first time voting since changing addresses, you’ll need to bring proof of identification. This can include any government-issued ID such as a driver’s license or U.S. passport, a utility bill or bank statement that includes your name and address, or a military or student ID. See the full list of options. — Sarah Anne Hughes, Spotlight PA

How to report a problem while voting or get voting info

3 a.m.

If you need last-minute voting information, you can seek official answers from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling 1-877-VOTESPA. The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition has its own hotline, as well: 866-OUR-VOTE.

If you need to lodge a complaint about something you experience while voting, you can call the state’s hotline (1-877-VOTESPA) or reach the department using this form.

Still preparing to cast your ballot? Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage at our Election Center 2022 website. — Sarah Anne Hughes, Spotlight PA

What you need to know before heading to the polls

3 a.m.

For those of you heading out to the polls, here’s what you need to know:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Double-check your polling place here.

In addition to nonpartisan poll workers, you may encounter partisan poll watchers who are sanctioned to observe polling places. Here’s what they can — and can’t — do.

Have a completed mail ballot? You can still drop it off today by 8 p.m. Some satellite offices and drop boxes will close before then, so make sure to look up your local details.

Have a mail ballot but want to vote in person? Bring all of the materials with you to your polling place.

Requested a mail ballot but it never came? You can still vote using a provisional ballot.

If you are facing a last-minute problem and can’t make it to the polls, you may qualify for an emergency absentee ballot. Read about those here.

Like in 2020, be prepared to exercise patience this week and beyond. Election officials can only begin processing mail and absentee ballots this morning, which means it may take days to report the full results.

Also, beware of mis- and disinformation about mail ballots, voting machines, and more. —Sarah Anne Hughes, Spotlight PA

