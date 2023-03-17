SPL_SnowGeese_2023

Thousands of migrating snow geese at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster County.

 Elliott Cobin

This week delivered a closely watched Pennsylvania state House resignation, new insights into Gov. Josh Shapiro’s $44 billion budget plan, and more.

If you’re confident you were paying attention, there’s only one way to prove it:

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!