SPL_Gettysburg_2023

A zigzag rail fence at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania.

 Don Nigroni

This week Spotlight PA published its first primary election guide, a state agency made new accusations against a private contractor, police arrested a city manager, and more.

If you’re confident you were paying attention, there’s only one way to prove it:

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!