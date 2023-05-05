SPL_Stixers Drumline_band_2023

The Sixers drumline the Stixers entertain guests celebrating the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis into the evening Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. Provisions were all Pennsylvanian, including Wawa and Sheetz; Smokey Robinson highlighted the musical performances which also featured Wiz Khalifa and Mt. Joy.

 Tom Gralish / Philadelphia Inquirer

Think you’ve been keeping up with the news? We’re here to help you prove it. Take this week’s Great PA News Quiz, from Spotlight PA, and share your score on social media for Pennsylvania bragging rights.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

