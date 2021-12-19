South Williamsport, Pa. – For Justin Silverstrim, the 100 hours spent putting up his Christmas display is a labor of love. Silverstrim has been putting up the display at 405 E. 5th Avenue in South Williamsport for 15 years now.

With more than 300 pieces, it’s a time-intensive project. Although Silverstrim has been faithfully spending his free time during the holiday seasons working on his display, this year he had a fleeting thought about “why do this?”

“I had to get up on the ladder this year, 40-50-feet in the air and I said, ‘why am I doing this?’ But then I think of my little niece and nephew, and I know how much it means to them to come down here. They love to run around here and see new things,” Silverstrim said.

For Silverstrim, the love of Christmas décor goes back well before he started the tradition of a large display. Growing up, Silverstrim’s mom was a manager of a Christmas tree company. She began by putting decorations in the yard and the amount grew every year. During each holiday season, the family bought more decorations and it eventually “spun into an obsession,” Silverstrim said.

Now, as an adult Silverstrim is scouring Facebook and internet pages, sometimes driving several hours to pick up a new piece. His display for the first year included a plastic blow mold Santa, a nativity set, and Santa’s sleigh with just a few reindeer.

This year, he’s added close to 130 more pieces to complete the display. “It grows every year, as people know. It gets a little brighter,” Silverstrim said. Some of this year’s prized pieces are animated Santa’s workshop elves that he brought back from Maryland. They date back to the 1960s. “A lot of the pieces have a story of where they come from,” Silverstrim said. “I try to find unique pieces.”

The oldest pieces are vintage wooden animated snowmen from the 1950s which sit toward the back of the yard. The pieces, which are more than 6-feet tall, came from a woman’s barn 40 minutes away. “She had them in storage for 25 years. They were caked in dust when we found them,” Silverstrim said.

Several of the pieces are ones that local municipalities had mounted on streetlight poles several decades ago. A tinsel Christmas tree and red candle are among that collection. Large white lanterns, which also were used for municipal displays, adorn trees on Silverstrim’s property along with bright white lights.

A few of the pieces are handmade as well. A large, white display box in the front yard came from a local business. It was a shipping box for a large piece of equipment. Silverstrim, along with several of his family members, painted it, put wheels on it, and added a plastic screen to the front. His mother added the wallpaper inside and furnished it with several animated dolls. “And it's cool, the little kids come up and they'll press their faces up against there," Silverstrim said.

When asked if he has a favorite out of his 300 pieces, Silverstrim was quick to answer. “The blow mold train over there,” Silverstrim said, pointing to the plastic train set in his front yard. “I drove four hours to Long Island, New York, to get it and paid a $25 toll.” Silverstrim said he found out about the piece through an online group he belongs to.

Setup begins for Silverstrim after Halloween. He has two garages for storage, one with a full-size attic. The most valuable pieces are stored in the basement. Every year, Silverstrim’s family, including parents, aunt, uncle, niece, and nephew, join him to set up the display in the yard. This year, his cousin from Chicago also came to help. In January, the family spends close to two weeks carefully taking the display down and putting pieces back in storage. “It’s not always easy in January. The weather can definitely hamper this,” Silverstrim said.

Silverstrim’s display is located off the main drag in South Williamsport, close to the South Williamsport Community Park on E. 5th Avenue. Although he did get some onlookers over the years, the number of visitors increased last year when he made a post about the display on Facebook. That post went viral and was shared more than 300 times. “The next week, I noticed a line of cars,” Silverstrim said.

Even with a $400 electric bill, several hundred extension cords, and 28 outlets used, Silverstrim does not mind spending the time and money. “But it’s worth it,” Silverstrim said. “You see the kids drive by with their heads glued to the windows.” Last year, a little girl left a note at the door with candy and cookies saying thank you. “It was handmade with glitter and everything,” Silverstrim said of the note.

“I used to think it was all for the kids, but then I had an elderly couple come and say we drive by your house every night and we know when you guys put new pieces out. You’re out here until Christmas Eve putting pieces out. It gave us a whole new perspective on who all gets to enjoy the display,” Silverstrim said.

"It's my way of giving back to the community and giving the kids something to look forward to," Silverstrim said.



