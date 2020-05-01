Today's Senior Showcase features Williamsport High School's Lydia Smith!

Few local athletes have had as much success the past four years as Lydia Smith.

Lydia Smith is easily one of the best swimmers ever for the Millionaires. During her time in the program, she became a 10-time district champion, having claimed at least one gold medal each year. Her first medal came as a freshman, followed by two more as a sophomore. She then out did herself by winning three her junior year before finally taking home four more medals this past year.

Lydia's claim to fame also comes from a little known event called an Aquathlon. This race includes just the swimming and running legs of a typical triathlon. She placed first at nationals, claiming her a chance to compete at the International Triathlon Union Multi-sport World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain where she won the female 16 to 19 age group. She was able to finish the 1,000 meter swim and 5K run in just 37:05.

Unfortunately, Lydia will not get a chance to compete for the Millionaires on the track this spring. Some of her personal highlights include breaking twelve minutes in the two-mile, learning high jump and placing in the top three at districts, and placing second three years in a row at districts in the 4x800.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

I will miss getting to train and compete with such hard working and fun people.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

What I will miss least is the 800 and mile repeat workout days.

What have you been doing during your break?

During my break I have been cleaning, baking, doing school work, running, and working out.

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

My quarantine show has been Outer Banks on Netflix.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

I would like to thank all of my coaches and teammates for always having faith in me, and for always pushing me to be my very best.