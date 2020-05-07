Today's Senior Showcase features Montoursville High School's Will Carson!

Will is best known for being an All-State offensive lineman for Montoursville's football team, but he also was a member of the wrestling and track teams. In 2019, Will was a district qualifier in the shot put, and was one of the many athletes whose spring season was lost due to Covid-19.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

I will miss my friends and teammates the most. Some of us have been playing sports together since we were 5. We are disappointed to be missing out on our last senior season together. We had big goals set for ourselves. I had started working with a trainer trying to improve my throw from last year and was hoping to make it to states this year. I will really miss being part of a team since I won't be continuing a sport in college.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

I can't say I will miss the homework but actually I had a lot of fun during my time at Montoursville.

What have you been doing during your break?

I don't usually have a lot of downtime so I have been trying to take advantage of it, besides schoolwork I started restoring a 1955 Chevy Truck and I also started a new job at L&L Boiler.

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

I don't normally watch a lot of TV or Movies but some TV Shows that I watch are The Ranch or Yellowstone. I can watch a good football movie like The Program.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

Too many actually. I want to thank my parents first and my family who have supported and cheered me on over the past 13 years in all the sports that I have played. They never miss a game/match. Also, I want to thank all the great coaches & trainers I have had the chance to work with over the years. They have motivated and pushed me. I have been lucky to have some coaches like Keefer, Boughton & Heinrichs to just name a few who have always wanted the best for me. Thank you!