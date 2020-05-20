Today's Senior Showcase features Montoursville High School's Logan Ott!

Logan Ott was pitcher/outfielder/first baseman for Montoursville's baseball team. He was also a star football player for the Warriors as both a tailback and an outside linebacker/defensive back.

Next year, Logan will continue his baseball career in the Big Ten Conference, as a pitcher at the University of Maryland.

What were your most memorable moments of your high school baseball career?

Winning back to back district titles And reaching the state semis. Going 2-3 in a scrimmage against South Williampsort earlier this year. Little did I know it would be my last time in a montoursville uniform. So I’m glad I gave it my all dispute it being a scrimmage.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

You never really want to think about when your coach’s say play every game like it’s your last. Although it’s not my last time in uniform, I will miss the sport. It has taught me how to deal with both failure and success. I’m blessed to be given an opportunity to give it another round. Besides missing the sport, I will also miss playing with and against my close peers.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

If I had to have an answer I would say i would not miss losing. But unfortunately it’s part of the game and you have to adapt to adversity. Which teaches you a whole lot not just for the sport but for life.

What have you been doing during your break?

I have been working every weekday to keep busy. I also lift with my brother and play catch with him.

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

I listen to the Lumineers. But ask me tomorrow and I’ll be listening to Kanye. Music is like medicine to me.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

Ultimately I would like to thank my whole family for always believing in me. I would also like to thank everyone I played with or against for always pushing me to be better.

If you are interested in having your senior recognized on NorthcentralPA.com's Senior Showcase, please contact us at news@northcentralpa.com.