Today's Senior Showcase features Loyalsock High School's Madison Jean!

Maddy Jean was set to be a senior right-handed pitcher for the Lady Lancer softball team this spring before the season was cancelled.

Her favorite career highlight was when her team was down at Myrtle Beach last year and played Gahanna Lincoln High School. Maddy came in in-relief and pitched the last three innings while the Lancers were down a few runs. By the end of the game Loyalsock came back and won. This was a big deal for Maddy and the Lancers to redeem themselves after losing to Gahanna Lincoln the season before.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

The thing I will miss the most is being able to play with my best friends and seeing each other grow as players.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

The thing I will least miss is sliding practices!

What have you been doing during your break?

During my break I have been keeping up on my softball skills and getting ready for college ball.

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

My favorite movie is In The Shadow of the Moon on Netflix, and any song by Post Malone is a go-to.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

I would like to thank all my coaches, friends, and family that have helped me develop into the player and person I am today!

If you are interested in having your senior recognized on NorthcentralPA.com's Senior Showcase, please contact us at news@northcentralpa.com.