Today's Senior Showcase features Loyalsock High School's Dane Armson!

Dane Armson is one of the fortunate spring athletes who will be able to play the sport he loves again.

Armson, a 6'5”, 200 lbs. Sr. at Loyalsock Township High School, has committed to the University of Richmond to pitch for the Spiders.

A three-sport athlete, Armson was able to help the Lancers have success on the turf, the hardwood, and the diamond, during his time at Loyalsock.

Showing off his versatility, one of the future division I pitcher's career highlights occurred at the plate instead of the mound. During last year's Backyard Brawl at the historic Bowman Field. In an exciting 5-4 win over rival Montoursville, Armson was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. As the game came down to the wire, Armson delivered a go-ahead double to help the Lancers take the victory.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

There is nothing like pitching and knowing you are in control of the game and the pace of the game. Trying to read the batters and keeping them off balance. I will also miss all my teammates, it’s a shame as seniors we didn’t have 1 more year to be together and I’ll never get to play with all those guys or on my high school field again. I’ll also miss Rashan being the best coach/cheerleader our team could ever ask for.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

To be honest, nothing. I’ve enjoyed all my time here at Loyalsock and will cherish those memories.

What have you been doing during your break?

Working out as much as I can and getting out to throw, doing my schoolwork for Loyalsock and I have a few classes I am taking at Penn College this semester. We’ve been pretty fortunate at Loyalsock to be familiar with doing our work online and handing in all of our papers and assignments online because we are an Apple school and we all have our own school issued iPads so other than physically going into school, nothing has really changed with our education model. I’ve also been playing more video games than I usually do and I talk to my friends online.

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

I’ve recently gotten into Netflix more than I ever did, since I didn’t have time. I just got done watching a series called Outer Banks and I really enjoyed that.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

Specifically, I’d really like to thank my parents for giving me the support during school and all my sports. They’ve taken me all over the country to play baseball and given me so many opportunities that I am so thankful to have had. That’s how we spent all of our summer vacations, traveling with sports and have so many great memories. I also want to thank all of my coaches and trainers through the years and all of my teammates. Without all of them I wouldn’t have the opportunity to play for 4 more years in college. I’m so glad my time being able to compete isn’t over, and I’m looking forward to getting out on the Diamond for a few more years.

