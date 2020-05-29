Today's Senior Showcase features Hughesville High School's Jacob Corson!

Jacob hit .483 as a junior, and would have been a pitcher, shortstop and catcher on this year's Spartan baseball squad. A four-year starter, he made an immediate impact on the program being names all-conference "honorable mention" as a freshman and then "first team" as a sophomore.

In addition Jacob played football at Hughesville, serving as their starting quarterback. Jacob was also a former member of the Keystone Junior Rodeo, and a former member of the Pennsylvania Alpine Racing Association where he was a two-time state qualifier.

Jacob also played summer baseball on the US Elite National Team and Legion baseball.

Jacob will be attending Bucknell in the fall and playing baseball.

What would you say was your career highlight, playing baseball at Hughesville?

My favorite career highlight would be when we won the Tri-Town Classic Tournament at home.

What will you miss the most about school and your spring sport?

I think the thing I will miss the most is spending time with my teammates and coaches. I will never get that opportunity again with the guys I have grown up with.

Even better, what will you miss LEAST about school or your sport?

Probably homework.

What have you been doing during your break?

I have been working out and practicing baseball with a couple of friends as much as possible

Do you have a favorite movie or show or music that is a must?

Outerbanks on Netflix.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

Most importantly I would like to thank my parents for their sacrifices they have made for me to play baseball. They have hauled me all over the each coast in the summers. I would also like to thank my coaches, especially

Coach Kish for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. Also, Coach Ott for giving me an opportunity to play for US Elite and Coach Gordner from Legion ball.

Lastly, I would like to thank my teammates for their support.

